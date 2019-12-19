Klarna and ASOS expand UK partnership with new payment method

Online global fashion destination ASOS has extended its partnership with leading payments provider Klarna.

ASOS will be offering customers in the UK the option to pay in 3 monthly instalments, completely interest and fee-free, adding to the existing option of Pay later in 30 days first introduced in 2017.

With Klarna’s Pay in 3, the first payment is made at the point of purchase via either a debit or credit card; the final two payments are then automatically scheduled to align with UK customers monthly pay cycle at 30 and 60 days respectively, making the payment process as smooth and simple as possible.

The expansion comes following the success of Klarna’s Pay in 4 in the US, and builds upon the long-standing relationship between ASOS and Klarna in the UK.

Now, whether shopping for winter wardrobe staples, the latest trainers, accessories or Face + Body products, ASOS customers will have even greater flexibility. Shoppers will also be able to spread the cost of larger purchases more easily into three manageable instalments.

Luke Griffiths, General Manager at Klarna UK, commented: “Our relationship with ASOS is built on a shared commitment to create the best shopping experience possible, by empowering customers with choice and flexibility. Following Pay in 4’s success in the US, we’re excited to expand our relationship with ASOS to bring the best fee-free shopping experience to even more fashion lovers across the UK.”

Eve Williams, Brand Director at ASOS, added: “At ASOS we want to give our customers the best choice in everything we do; whether that is in the broad range of ASOS Design and branded products, smooth and fast delivery or payment options. We know these are all important to our customers – the addition of Klarna Pay in 3 in the UK will help provide the best experience for our customers.”