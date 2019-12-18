KFC appoints Mindshare as retained media-buying agency

After a competitive pitch process, KFC has appointed Mindshare as its new UK media-buying agency.

KFC’s incumbent agency, Blue 449, have worked with the business for over 15 years, during which the brand has become embedded in UK culture and enjoyed enormous growth.

Meg Farren, CMO of KFC in UK & Ireland said: “Our partnership with Blue449 over the years is something we are all incredibly grateful for. It has been hugely successful and that it lasted over 15 years is testament to how well we have worked together. We can’t wait to work with Mindshare and are hopeful for an equally long and fruitful partnership.”

KFC has become renowned for its distinctive tone of voice and Farren is well aware of the importance of delivering this approach effectively.

“Mindshare demonstrated to us that they have the know-how and desire to help us continue reaching, engaging and, crucially, entertaining people. Mindshare’s strategy is aligned with our vision and their team was the best placed agency to help us navigate the changing media environment as we head into the next stage of our growth.”

Jem Lloyd-Williams, CEO of Mindshare UK said: “From the moment we received the brief, to chemistry, to pitch and then hearing that we won, we have wanted to work with KFC more and more. We are super excited about helping Meg, Jack and the team deliver ever better work in 2020 and beyond. We’re very proud to say we now work with KFC”.