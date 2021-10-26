Metaverse monsters and witching hour whoppers: top 6 Halloween campaigns for 2021

Halloween has become a major marketing milestone in the run up to the ‘Golden Quarter’ of shopping. We look at some of the best campaigns from 2021 from around the globe…

After trick-or-treating was essentially canceled last year, brands and consumers alike are going big on the spooky season in 2021.

The event is now the third-biggest retail spending event after Christmas and Easter. In the US alone, adpsend is estimated to reach around $8bn on the festivities, wtih its appeal crossing from candy-grabbing families to millenial and Gen-Z party-goers alike.

We look at some of the best examples of Halloween camapigns this year, with a digital twist.

Crest – #BringOnTheCandy Safes

This toothpaste brand came up with a novel way of getting kids and parents to join in the fangtastic fun. The brand has invited customers to enter a competition to win a limited edition Candy Safe, where candy can be safely locked away from children…or parents. To enter, participants had to post on Instagram why their family loves Crest toothpaste and why they want a Candy Safe, with all the right hashtags of course. A great example of a way a brand can fit itself into the conversation in a fun and novel way, and get some marketing data in the process.

Butterfinger – Turn yourself in

Confectionary brand Butterfinger is running a aimed at parents that encourages them to “Turn yourself in” if they are guilty of stealing their child’s Butterfinger from the trick or treat basket. They’ve dubbed it the “Butterfinger Case Files”, and parents who ‘fess up and submit their mug shot to the dedicated website are in the running to win a $25,000 prize.

Chipotle – Roblox store and maze

Mexican food chain Chipotle is giving its annual Boorito Halloween event a digital makeover by tapping into the metaverse trend. The restaurant is opening the first virtual Roblox storefront and created a spooky digital maze full of exclusive brand offers for gamers.

Reese’s – A Better Place

Amercian sweet brand has given their video ads a social twist this year. The commercial asks what happened to all the Reese’s chocolates that ‘disappear’ around Halloween (“they’ve gone to a better place…). A partnership with neighborhood social network Nextdoor incluudes a Treat Map app for local trick or treating. The brand is also pushing its popular Reese’s Pumpkins chocolate as the “Official Pumpkins of Halloween”, even competing with sellers of actual pumpkins for the title.

Burger King – Witching Hour

Burger King is giving away free food with one spine-chilling stipulation – you must order it during the witching hour (3am). The fast-food chain teamed up with creative agency David Madrid to let consumers know about the deal. Every day on the lead-up to October 31, at 3am for one hour only a different free meal will appear on the Burger King app. Fast-food lovers just need to download it and wait for the apparitions to occur.

Temptations – “Tasty Human”

Finally, what Halloween would be complete without a black cat? Cat food brand Temptations hasd released a limited edition cat food for Halloween. Research postulates that if cats were bigger, they’d eat humans, so the brand is coming to the rescue with some new treats that migfht satiete this hunder…’Tasty Human’ flavour.