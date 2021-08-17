DMA launches career personality quiz to boost student awareness

With GCSE results announced last week, Data & Marketing Association’s (DMA) Talent division has launched the ‘What Type of Marketer are You?’ quiz to highlight what types of careers the creative, data and marketing industries can offer.

The data and marketing industry’s wide range of careers and job types are currently not well known to many students across the UK. To raise awareness, the DMA has created an interactive quiz, using personality-based questioning, to help emerging talent better understand what role and career path might be right for them.

Users will explore a series of scenario and personality-based questions, helping them to understand what job types their qualities will be best suited to. It will then highlight what qualities, skills, and tasks are required from an array of job types, from marketing and event executives, to copywriters and data analysts. Through the use of case studies and video interviews, the quiz will allow the next generation of talent to see through the eyes of current industry professionals in their respective roles.

Marketing the marketing industry

“Our new quiz is a fun, interactive way for students across the UK to discover what careers the data and marketing industry can offer them. It will provide them with invaluable advice and information into an array of job types, with unique insights from current industry professionals – a first for the industry,” said Kate Burnett, General Manager of DMA Talent. “DMA Talent exists to guide and support the next generation of talent. Through projects like this, we can educate emerging talent about our industry, steering them towards the skills and qualities they need to thrive.”

The quiz has been developed in partnership with the DMA’s B2B Council, using the Leadfamly marketing gamification platform.

“With youth employment hit hard due to the coronavirus epidemic, the DMA’s B2B Council was keen to support young talent at a crossroads in their career. We needed something that was both informative and engaging to raise awareness of the vast opportunities that the data and marketing industry holds. By working with DMA Talent, we were able to bring this interactive quiz to life and ensure that it will really resonate with students,” said Richard Robinson, Chair of the DMA B2B Council and General Manager Europe, Leadfamly.

More…