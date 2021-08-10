Carex partners Manchester Airport with new ‘Get Moving Again’ campaign

Carex has struck a brand partnership with Manchester Airport as part of a ‘get Manchester moving again’ campaign.

Its Aloe Vera gel is now available for passengers to dispense – free of charge – in the three-year partnership.

As well as 116 hand sanitiser stations across the airport Carex will have three major branding sites featuring billboard advertisements.

These sites will encourage passengers to use the hand sanitiser stations to help ‘get Manchester moving again,’ to ‘keep the nation’s hands safe at home and on the go’ and to wish passengers safe travels as they get out and about, travelling for pleasure and business and to reconnect with friends, family and colleagues overseas.

To mark the launch of the partnership a giant bottle of the Carex hand gel donned a pair of sunglasses and took a ‘passenger journey’ through Manchester Airport’s new ‘Super Terminal’ to remind people that sanitiser is ‘on hand’ before they jet off on their holidays.

It coincides with the launch of Manchester Airport’s new Terminal Two extension, the lifting of rules for fully-vaccinated travellers returning from amber listed countries and UK airports gearing up for a potentially busier summer, as many holidaymakers jet off for the first time in more than a year.

The Carex partnership further boosts the airport’s Covid-19 safety measures, which have been in place throughout the pandemic. In addition to existing hand sanitiser stations, the Northern hub has had enhanced cleaning in place, Perspex screens, bookable security slots and only travelling passengers allowed in the terminals.

The work it has done has seen it accredited as Covid-19 secure by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Carex advertising campaign highlights the importance of using hand sanitiser to help protect others throughout the airport and in post-flight destinations.

Carex Hand Sanitiser Gels contain 70% alcohol as the active ingredient, which is above the World Health Organisation’s recommendations, for extra reassurance, and is proven to kill 99.99% of bacteria as well as enveloped viruses. The specialist formulations are also gentle on skin and have been dermatologically tested.

Karen Smart, Managing Director of Manchester Airport, said: “The Airport has been committed throughout the pandemic to ensuring passengers and staff feel safe at all times.

“It’s great to partner with such a well-known brand as Carex to offer our passengers this product as they fly through Manchester Airport. We understand many people haven’t flown in a long time due to the pandemic, but I’d like to reassure all our customers that we continue to implement the highest quality Covid-19 safety measures.”

Kieran Hemsworth, PZ Cussons’ UK Managing Director, said: “Carex has played an important role in helping to protect us all over the last 18 months. In fact, in the course of 2020, we have cleaned and sanitised over one billion hands in the UK.

“We’re delighted to be able to help holiday makers do what they love and travel safely again.

“Our partnership with MAG will ensure that as international travel restrictions continue to ease, air passengers will have easy access to our sanitiser products and can travel with greater peace of mind.”

Manchester Airport is the UK’s third busiest airport with a vast catchment area, home to 22 million people. It spans the North West of England, south to the Midlands, east across Yorkshire, west towards North Wales and north to the Scottish Borders.

