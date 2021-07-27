Future of work: 5 job roles for 2026

Technology is advancing at a rapid rate, and job roles are evolving alongside each new breakthrough. A new report highlights some potential new vocations that could crop up in the next five years, from augemented reality life designers to ‘business to robot’ marketing.

Children of today are preparing for jobs that don’t exist yet- using technologies that haven’t yet been invented due to the continuing fast-paced digital and technological advancements.

With this in mind, Jellyfish Training have collated a mix of the most exciting futuristic job roles which, according to various industry experts, we can expect to see in the next 5-10 years.

Want to see what skills and experiences you might need to be a Space Tourist Guide or an Augmented Reality Life Designer? Take a look at the imagined CV’s below:



You can see the full article here