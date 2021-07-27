Digital agency trends: 71% increased demand for content marketing during Covid-19

Over two thirds (67%) of agencies have hired during the pandemic, but 51% have struggled to find employees with the skills they need, according to new research.

Verblio’s 2021 digital agency survey provides an insight into the industry during the past year including content creation during Covid-19, the secrets of content success and hiring, skills and the most popular tools.

Key findings include:

• Verblio’s 2021 digital agency survey has uncovered the most desirable marketing skills

• SEO is the most desirable skill in the industry

• 67% of agencies have hired during the pandemic, however 51% have struggled to find employees with the skills they need, 52% said that they have struggled to find contractors with the skills they need and 39% are concerned about a skills gap in the industry

• Demand for content increased by 71%

• Asana is the top tool for content success in the industry

• 18% of marketers admit to buying links

• Agencies gained an average of 9 clients and lost fewer than 4 over the past year

• 75% expect continued growth into 2021 and beyond

• Blog posts (61%), landing pages (42%) and social media posts (35%) are the most profitable content types

• Social media posts (79%), email newsletters (65%) and outreach (27%) are the most popular promotion tactics

• Blog posts (61%), landing pages (47%) and video (43%) are the best content to invest in

Most desirable marketing skills

SEO and SEM came in as the most in-demand skills in the industry at 71%, followed by creative thinking and ideation at 65%.

1. SEO and SEM 71%

2. Creative thinking and ideation 65%

3. Copywriting 58%

4. Data analysis 42%

5. Social media / Paid social advertising 27% (joint)

6. Sales 26%

7. Developer 24%

8. Design 23%

9. Email marketing 22%

10. CRM 10%

11. Mobile marketing / Digital PR 8% (joint)

Demand for content increased by 71%

Despite the pandemic, the vast majority of those surveyed said their agency had actually seen an increase in business over the last 12 months, with 71% agreeing that demand for content specifically had grown.

Number of clients increased

During the last year, on average, agencies have gained over nine new clients and lost less than four.

75% expect further growth in the industry

A whopping 75% of those surveyed expect revenue generated from content to increase over the next year, with just 3% believing it would decrease.

Pricing content

Verblio found that on average, agencies charge over $2,000 for an interactive campaign and more than a quarter charge $5000+. Unsurprisingly, social media posts are the cheapest content type with an average price of $130.

Most profitable content types

Despite interactive campaigns commanding the highest price, blogs take the top spot for generating profit, with 62% selecting blogs as one of their most profitable content offerings. Landing pages come second, with 42% saying they are a leading profit maker for their business.

Best method for promotion

Nearly all the experts Verblio spoke to agree that some form of promotion is needed to get results. Promoting via the client’s social media is the most popular method at 79%, but 18% of agencies still admit to buying links and coverage.

The best content to invest in

Verbilo asked experts what content offerings they plan to invest in the most over the next five years and blogs take the crown. Over 61% of content creators are looking to expand and develop their blog offering, with landing pages and video not far behind.

Hiring in content marketing

Despite the slowdown in many other industries over the last year, most digital marketing agencies have hired during the pandemic, with 51% struggling to find the skills they need.

67% of agencies have hired during the pandemic, however 52% said that they have struggled to find contractors with the skills they need and 39% are concerned about a skills gap in the industry.

Top 10 tools for success

29% of agencies don’t rely on any particular tools. The other 71%, however, have plenty they can’t live without. Here are the top 10 tools for digital marketing success.

1. asana

2. Monday.com

3. Hotjar

4. SEMRush

5. crazyegg

6. Trello

7. 99designs

8. ahrefs

9. Lucky orange

10. accelo

Touching on the survey insights, Verblio CEO Steve Pockross said “The results from the 2021 digital agency survey show that despite a crazy year like 2020, agencies continue to see the value in content marketing,with demand for the service increasing by 71%.”

He continued “It’s encouraging to learn that 67% hired during the pandemic, with SEO coming in as the most desirable skill. But with 51% struggling to find the right people for the job and 39% concerned about a skills gap, it’s clear more needs to be done to upskill teams and attract more talented individuals to the industry,”

When asked for advice on creating great content, Orbit Media co-founder Andy Crestodina told Verblio: “Produce true thought leadership or become the primary source, invest in visuals, collaborate with influencers and go back and update old articles without changing the URLs.”

Read the full findings here

Methodology:

Verblio spoke to over 100 agency owners and digital marketing experts to explore the state of content creation in 2021. They asked questions relating to content marketing processes, challenges faced during the last year, and secrets behind digital content success.