Alexa offers Olympics and Paralympics updates during the Tokyo 2020 Games

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games underway, Amazon’s Alexa has been learning facts to give customers quick and easy access to Great Britain and Ireland’s latest news and successes.

Following the Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday 23rd July, Alexa will give customers the low down on Team GB, Team Ireland, ParalympicsGB and Paralympics Ireland athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games this year. When asking questions such as “Alexa, what’s the Olympics update?” or “Alexa, what’s the Paralympics update?” customers will hear an update every day throughout the Games, with the latest news from Tokyo.

Additionally, as the athletes compete in their chosen sports, fans will be able to follow along with the successes of the teams from Great Britain and Ireland by asking “Alexa, what’s [insert team name] Olympics/Paralympics update?” to hear a daily summary of the team’s progress.

Alexa’s new knowledge can help fans become an expert on the athletes competing in events from the comfort of their own homes. Customers can ask “Alexa, who is the athlete of the day?” to hear a short biography of a chosen athlete.

To stay up to speed on the medals table using just their voice, customers can also ask “Alexa, which country has the most gold medals?”, or ask for team specific updates such as, “Alexa, what’s [insert team name] medal count?”.

Questions that customers can ask Alexa about the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games include:

• “Alexa, what’s the Olympics update?”

• “Alexa, what’s the Paralympics update?”

• “Alexa, what’s Team GB’s Olympics update?”

• “Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s Olympics update?”

• “Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s Paralympics update?”

• “Alexa, which country has the most gold meals?”

• “Alexa, what’s Team GB’s medal count?”

• “Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s medal count?”

• “Alexa, who is the athlete of the day?”