Feeling seen: Brits name their favourite diverse advertising campaigns

Despite backlash for “woke” ads in certain parts of the media, brands who create good diverse advertising drive awareness and growth.

The findings of a first-of-its-kind report celebrating inclusive advertising judged by real, diverse audiences, proves that brands who create good diverse advertising benefit hugely: by doing good in society, emotionally engaging with audiences and also in commercial return.

The report titled Feeling Seen also found that diverse advertising unites us all – ads showing ordinary people in their ordinary lives evokes the greatest emotional response and showing a universal, relatable truth unlocks emotions in everyone, which drives ad effectiveness.

Compiled jointly by ITV, System 1, the global experts in advertising effectiveness and DECA, diversity media specialists, Feeling Seen examines the importance of diversity and inclusion in advertising and advertising’s role to truly understand the needs and lives of those featured.

33 ads from the last few years aiming to be diverse or inclusive and were well or poorly received, were shown to quantitative sample groups drawn from the specific group represented in the ad, as well as to a control sample drawn from the population as a whole. The ads that included multiple groups were tested multiple times across all the relevant groups and in total over 10,000 interviews with consumers were conducted. DECA also put together focus groups drawn from these diverse populations to talk through the ads and advertising in general. Each sample group contained multiple identities, and each person had a different history with advertising.

Across every diverse group sampled the same thing was found: the ads which scored highly in general scored significantly higher amongst the inclusion group. These findings show that ads can be both commercially effective but also emotionally engage those being represented.

The positive emotional responses were often on ordinary people going about their ordinary lives as seen in ads such as McCain’s We Are Family, which got a high 4-Star score (on System1’s IPA validated 5-Star database of over 50k ads) in the control group and jumped to a near maximum 5.8-Stars among British Asian viewers.

The report also found the ads that performed best amongst diverse samples were those that told great, entertaining, moving or heartwarming stories with inclusiveness at the core – for example, Renault’s 30-year tale of two women meeting and falling in love or Tesco’s three real-life brothers cooking a real family recipe in lockdown.

Highest performing ads amongst entire population and diverse sample groups:

Tesco: Love Stories: ‘Not Quite’ Aunty’s Sumac Chicken (British Asian)

Malteasers: New Boyfriend (Disability)

IKEA: Hooray! For The Wonderful Everyday (Black British)

Boots: Let’s Feel Good About Summer (Women)

McCain: We Are Family (Black British)

Kate Waters, Director Client Strategy and Planning at ITV, and WACL President says: “What this research proves is what we’ve always known to be true but haven’t been able to quantify – seeing yourself on screen, if you’re in a typically underrepresented group, makes you feel great and that translates into an effectiveness dividend for advertisers.”

Jon Evans, CMO at System1, says: “The results of this study clearly shows how important representation can be and how much better advertising feels when it reflects you, rather than rejects you. While we regularly saw the level and intensity of emotion increase for our diverse participant groups, we must stress that in other ways there was little difference in the responses. Therefore, nothing suggests brands should be making different ads for different audiences – because different groups respond to the same things in the same way, it’s only the magnitude of that response that shifts.”

Shane MacRory, Senior Media Consultant at DECA, says: “As the faces and lives on our screens become more diverse and better reflect the world we live in, the advertising industry has a duty to both lead and reflect change. In compiling this research, we took ads which prominently featured people from groups we felt advertisers may not be serving well and set out to find out if they created positive emotions – not simply from the sample groups of the communities being targeted but by the population as a whole. What we found was incredibly uplifting – it confirmed that those that felt seen felt good and celebrating different lives and cultures unites us.”