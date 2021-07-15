TikTok comes to TV screens: Fire TV app arrives in Europe

TikTok is launching a new TikTok TV app on Amazon Fire TV devices – bringing TikTok’s trending content to TV screens across Europe.

Starting on July 12 2021, people in the UK, France and Germany will be able to watch TikTok content on Amazon Fire TV devices on their big screen at home.

This provides another option for people in Europe to access and TikTok’s content via their TV.

The TikTok TV app has been specifically created for a TV home-viewing experience, allowing people to view content from TikTok’s ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds, as well as the most liked and viewed content on TikTok.

This content covers everything from gaming and comedy, to food and animals. People can also get the latest cooking hacks, fitness tips, and fun facts that TikTok has to offer.

Fire TV customers will also benefit from TikTok adding a new feature to its TikTok on TV experience with the addition of the TikTok ‘Discover’ page*.

This personalised page enables people to discover their favourite new trends and popular content on the big screen, helping people discover more of the content, creators and categories they love to be entertained by on TikTok.

Rich Waterworth, General Manager, TikTok UK, said: “We’re excited to bring the creativity and joy of TikTok to Amazon’s Fire TV devices in France, Germany and the UK. TikTok TV app on Fire TV will be a new way for people to come together and enjoy videos from some of our most popular content categories on the big screen. Whether it’s learning a new skill or just having some fun together watching what you love, now more than ever, this is a brilliant way for people to be entertained by their favourite TikTok content together at home.”

People can download the TikTok app on the Amazon Appstore on their Fire TV device.