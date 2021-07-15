Outbrain gets 200m funding boost for content marketing

Native ad platform Outbrain has secured $200 million in funding from Boston-based investment manager The Baupost Group.

“We are excited to announce this investment from The Baupost Group, who share our vision and commitment for our business, our team and our future prospects” said David Kostman, Co-CEO of Outbrain.

“We proudly lead the recommendation space we created. We have bold plans for the future to continue delivering critical innovation to our premium media partners worldwide and expanding our powerful open web global advertising platform” added Yaron Galai, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Outbrain.

Jefferies and Citigroup served as placement agents to Outbrain. Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel to Outbrain. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Baupost.