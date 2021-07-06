Back to campus: ‘huge opportunity’ to engage with students through digital out of home ads

There is a substantial opportunity to reach and market to students as they head to university this September, according to new research.

Research announced today by Redbus Media, a specialist Out-of-Home media owner, has shown that there is an overwhelming desire to return to normal as 80% of Students’ Unions plan to host a bigger or pre-COVID sized Freshers’ for incoming students and more than half look to host additional events for those who missed Freshers’ 2020.

Some key findings are:

• 63% of students looking to socialise more this year, coupled with over half of respondents hoping to spend more time outdoors.

This appetite for social activity is encouraged by the widespread support for the UK vaccine roll-out, with 87% of students planning to get vaccinated ahead of the academic year – a 17% increase versus August 2020.

James Lane, Managing Director at Redbus Media commented, “In what will be a return like no other to universities this September, advertisers have a real opportunity to capture the attention of a typically hard-to-reach audience on campuses across the UK. As the start of term kicks off, footfall is expected to be up across campuses, and students will be channelling a positive state of mind, fuelled by the prospect of new relationships and environments. Pair this with student loans coming in and a fresh intake of newly independent adults seeking out new products, services and experiences, and you have the ideal opportunity for marketers.”

Jack Skeffington – Sales & Partnerships Coordinator, King’s College London Students’ Union “We are encouraged by this research, as it further supports the importance of Students’ Unions and the opportunity we present for marketers looking to reach a Gen Z audience. We’re really excited to welcome students back in September and our partnership with Redbus Media and the Eighteen-24 Network will play an important role as we look to engage our student community across campus.”

Michael Lappin, Commercial Manager, University of Nottingham Students’ Union “We can’t wait for students to return to campus next term and this research helps demonstrate our own positive expectations of Freshers’ and the upcoming academic year whilst reinforcing the important role that SUs play in reaching the student audience.”

Redbus Media Group owns the UK’s largest on-campus advertising network, Eighteen-24 that reaches 18- to 24-year-olds through engaging digital advertising screens in universities across the UK. The team at Redbus has delivered impactful campaigns for brands including Microsoft, Spotify, Netflix, Amazon, Deliveroo and Coca-Cola.

