Google Cloud revamps with ‘WorkSpace for Everyone’ tools for work and schools

Google Cloud has launched a series of updates that build on Google Workspace’s vision to deliver a single, connected solution to people across home, school and work.

Google Workspace is bringing ‘Google Workspace to Everyone’ – meaning anyone with a Google account will now have access to the same deeply integrated experience as its education and enterprise customers.

Now, all of the company’s three billion-plus existing users across consumer, enterprise, and education have access to the full Google Workspace experience, including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet and more.

In addition to offering Google Workspace to everyone, the company announced new innovations that address the specific challenges and opportunities of the hybrid work world:

• The evolution of Rooms in Google Chat to Spaces

• A new individual subscription offer: Google Workspace Individual

• New enhancements to Google Meet that enable collaboration equity

• New security and privacy capabilities across Google Workspace

“Collaboration doesn’t stop at the workplace — our products have been optimized for broad participation, sharing and helpfulness since the beginning,” said Javier Soltero, VP and GM, Google Workspace. “Our focus is on delivering consumers, workers, teachers and students alike an equitable approach to collaboration, while still providing flexibility that allows these different subsets of users to take their own approach to communication and collaboration.”

“Ensuring that workers have access to best of breed collaboration tools and information, regardless of location, is a top priority for every company, especially as they navigate a return to the physical office,” said Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. “With this update, Google Workspace is creating a new competitive advantage by optimizing for a single, connected experience across its products that it is extending to consumers and individual business owners, to align with the experience that its enterprise and education subscribers benefit from today.”

