Euros 2021: How are people going to watch the championship this year?

With the Euros due to kick-off on Friday 11th June, outcomes-based platform, LoopMe, has set out to understand consumer intent to watch the Championship this year.

LoopMe surveyed 2,975 UK consumers on 20-24 May, 2021 to see who would be watching, as well as what type of device they would be watching it on, whether they will watch each match for the full duration, and who they plan to watch with.

The results help marketers understand who to target during the event, and on what device type.

Key takeaways

• 20% of consumers plan to watch the Euros this summer

• 26% will not be watching, planing to visit friends and family in June / July instead

• 70% of consumers plan to watch the Euros with their friends or family

• 77% of consumers plan to watch the Euros on the TV / Smart TV

• 9% of consumers plan to watch the Euros on their mobile

• 36% of consumers plan to watch each Euros match for the full duration

Key Audience Takeaways

• Males are 2X more likely to watch the Euros than females (females are most likely to eat out at restaurants and visit friends / family instead)

• Gen Z (18-24) are most likely to watch the Euros with their friends

• Baby Boomers (55-64) are most likely to watch the Euros with their family

• Gen Z (18-24) are most likely to watch the Euros on their laptop / desktop

• Millennials (25-34) are most likely to watch the Euros on their mobile

• Gen Z (18-24) are most likely to watch each Euros match for the full duration

• Baby Boomers (55-64) Males (married) are most likely to watch some full matches live, some match highlights