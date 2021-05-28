Criteo buys Mabaya to boost retail media tools for advertisers

Criteo has acquired Mabaya, a retail media tech company for major ecommerce marketplaces round the world.

The acquisition is set to expand Criteo’s ability to support marketplace sellers and assist brands with driving product sales, along with enhancing retailers and marketplaces to grow new retail media revenue streams. Mabaya will also enhance Criteo’s ability to serve more traditional retailers looking to branch out into omnichannel.

The acquisition of Mabaya is an important building block of Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform strategy, expanding Criteo’s ability to help marketplace sellers and brands drive more product sales, while enabling retailers and marketplaces to grow new retail media revenue streams. Mabaya’s technology complements Criteo’s leading Retail Media solutions, which help omnichannel retailers, brands and agencies deliver first-party data-powered advertising on e-commerce websites and apps, as well as delivers offsite advertising to engage shoppers throughout every stage of the shopper journey. With the acquisition of Mabaya, Criteo can now offer Retail Media solutions optimised for the unique needs of marketplaces and marketplace sellers as well as brands. Additionally, Mabaya enhances Criteo’s ability to serve traditional omnichannel retailers as they grow their own online marketplace businesses.

“Criteo already powers the largest open retail media ecosystem outside of the walled gardens, and with the acquisition of Mabaya, we can now better serve the needs of marketplaces and their sellers,” said Geoffroy Martin, EVP and General Manager, Growth Portfolio at Criteo. “Marketplaces serve an essential function of helping consumers discover and purchase the widest assortment of products. Supporting this rapidly growing market segment is a tremendous growth opportunity for Criteo. With the addition of Mabaya’s technology to our solutions, no company is better positioned than Criteo to address the massive retail media market opportunity.”

Accelerated by the e-commerce boom, Criteo Retail Media has seen strong business momentum as it grows its footprint across more than 100 global retailers, +120 agency partners, including the big five holding companies, and over 1,000 brands. In 2020, Criteo Retail Media grew 53%, generating $400 million in advertising revenue for retailers and $3.3 billion sales for brand advertisers amid an increasingly competitive e-commerce market. Criteo Retail Media’s growth dramatically accelerated to 122% year-over- year in the latest quarter.

Jonathan Kogan, CEO at Mabaya: “We have been developing and offering state-of-the-art tools to help marketplaces engage sellers and brands with Sponsored Product ads and monetise their traffic. Criteo’s technology, global scale and footprint will provide us the exciting opportunity to build on the momentum we’ve created over the last years, scale up rapidly to new markets and offer additional solutions that are integrated with Criteo’s technology.”

https://www.mabaya.com/

www.criteo.com