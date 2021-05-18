Future plc buys Marie Claire US

Following the acquisition of the Marie Claire UK and other women’s lifestyle brands from TI Media in April 2020, Future plc has now acquired Marie Claire US.

Previously a joint venture between Hearst Magazines and MC International, the new license agreement sees Future produce Marie Claire US, further strengthening its position in the women’s lifestyle vertical and expanding its offering for advertisers.

With an audience reaching nearly 17.5 million monthly unique users, Marie Claire US expands Future’s reach to 22 million readers in the US Women’s Lifestyle Vertical – in which it has already achieved extraordinary growth – and to just under 30 million readers globally across all of its women’s lifestyle brands.

Future will bring its impressive diversification strategy to the Marie Claire US brand, using its proprietary ad tech and ecommerce technology – alongside expert editorial content – to deliver significant increases in online audiences, boosting revenue opportunities for advertisers and retail brands.

Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future, said: “With nearly 17.5 million visitors a month, this is a flagship women’s lifestyle brand and I’m delighted that we are adding it to our already strong Women’s Lifestyle Vertical.

“Our continued growth and success is proof of our strategy in action. We’ve had fantastic results expanding the Marie Claire UK brand and we believe that with our expertise in terms of audience, ecom and platform, we can develop the offering to grow the Marie Claire US audience significantly.”

Jean de Boisdeffre Executive Director of MC International said: “We are thrilled with this new co-operation with Future. We strongly believe that this agreement will create a new, and even more successful era for the Marie Claire brand in the US and Canadian markets. We are sure this will be an exceptional fit for our Brand, and the Future Group’s expertise will create opportunities to leverage and expand Marie Claire into new and exciting business territories”.

This acquisition further positions Future as an authority in the Women’s Lifestyle landscape, able to deliver expertly-crafted content to a growing audience. Marie Claire US joins Future’s successful portfolio of Women’s Lifestyle brands including Marie Claire UK, Woman&Home, GoodToKnow and new launch MyImperfectLife.com.