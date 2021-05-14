Kinguin transforms online customer experience with Google Recommendations AI

Digital marketplace for gamers Kinguin has integrated Google Recommendations since it launched last year.

By using Google Recommendations AI, Kinguin has been able to optimise sales and improve company profitability, while also delivering highly personalised suggestions that suit a customer’s preferences and touchpoints.

The highlights include:

• Google Recommendations AI has increased Kinguin’s average cart value by 5 EUR

• The implementation of the technology has increased CTR (Click-Through Rate) by 2.16 on product pages

• Customers now spend, on average, 20 seconds less time looking for products

• Kinguin was the first European gaming e-commerce brand to integrate the Google Cloud technology

Kinguin has revealed how working with Google Recommendations AI has proved to be profitable for the business while also delivering an improved online experience for its customers. With over 2.14 billion people worldwide expected to buy online this year, according to Statista, and e-retail sales due to account for 22% of all purchases by 2023, positive interactions can mean the difference between a sale and an abandoned shopping cart.

Google Recommendations AI uses algorithms to deliver highly personalised suggestions that suit a customer’s tastes and preferences. As well as helping them find items quickly, it also delivers the service at scale, something which is crucial to Kinguin who recently celebrated hitting a landmark 10 million customers worldwide. In adopting this technology Kinguin has already improved its customer experience by shortening search times by 20 seconds.

As well as enhancing customer satisfaction Google Recommendations AI has also increased Kinguin’s average cart value by 5 EUR. Conversion rates have also quadrupled since its inception and CTR has doubled, increasing by 2.16 on product pages and 2.8 times on recommendations pages.

Krysztof Zalasa, Customer Engineer at Google Cloud, ‘We’re immensely proud of how we’re able to support our partners with this new technology. We understand how important it is for them to provide their customers with the best possible experience when they’re shopping online and that’s where we come in.”

Kinguin CEO and Founder, Viktor Romaniuk Wanli, “Customers shop online for choice and convenience but it can sometimes be overwhelming. We want anyone who shops at Kinguin to find what they are looking for quickly and easily. Google Recommendations AI has helped us evolve our service, increase customer loyalty and satisfaction. It has also contributed to a significant rise in sales. It was an amazing team effort. I am very proud of such record-breaking implementation by our IT and Product Team.”

Kinguin was the first gaming e-commerce platform in Europe to start using the new technology, when it was launched last year. As well as optimising sales and improving company profitability, the marketplace for gamers has also broken records in Poland, due to its successful integration.