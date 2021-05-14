Adtech firms unite for “glocal” virtual advertising and media festival

After last year’s Summer Adtech and Winter Adtech Virtual Events, several players in the digital media and advertising industry have come together to launch the festival’s 3rd edition.

Organised by Smart in partnership with Liveramp, ID5, Gameloft, HUMAN (formerly WhiteOps), Showheroes, BCN, JW Player and Reach PLC, the Global Adtech Media Event will be held from the 7th-10th of June 2021 and accessible online for all.

While global travel and the chance to meet in person are still uncertain, the digital advertising industry continues to innovate. As the industry moves forward, industry peers still need to get together to discuss challenges and opportunities that are impacting advertisers, publishers and adtech players.

The Global Adtech Media Event enters a new dimension by featuring market trends through both global and local perspectives with a series of more than 25 round tables, either in English or in local languages. Industry experts representing the Americas, EMEA, LATAM and APAC will join for insights and discussions on identity, programmatic, CTV and more.

To keep it fun and help reinforce the personal connections between customers, partners, and friends, Smart, BCN, ID5, JW Player, Gameloft, HUMAN (formerly WhiteOps), Liveramp, Reach PLC and ShowHeroes will welcome the audience all around the world in their virtual private buses, boats, hot air balloons, jets and submarines.

“While most of our industry topics are treated on a global level, it is no longer possible to ignore that local regulations, cultures, local practices and organizations are uniquely influencing each market. The Global Adtech Media Event aims to reflect the diversity of the digital advertising landscape and meet the concerns of each player in the field. We’re very happy that, once again, partners were eager to join and that a strong spirit of collaboration makes this event possible. Enjoy all of it from your home or office with your adtech passport and your travel pillow!” comments Arnaud Créput – Smart’s CEO.

Registrations, updated program, agenda and speakers for this cooperative festival are on the event’s website.