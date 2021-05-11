The Trade Desk and Sky Media strike programmatic partnership

Global advertising technology company, The Trade Desk, has struck a new partnership with Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of Sky – Europe’s leading direct-to-consumer media and entertainment company.

This partnership marks the first time Sky Media’s VOD inventory will be available programmatically, allowing advertisers using The Trade Desk’s technology platform to reach audiences across Sky Media’s premium portfolio including Sky Sports, Movies and Entertainment, totalling 300+ Sky channels reaching over 23m subscribers through its OTT, CTV and mobile offerings.

The partnership will allow advertisers using The Trade Desk’s technology platform to access Sky Media’s premium broadcaster video-on-demand (BVOD) content. Starting with select channels, the partnership will develop to allow brands and marketers to reach audiences across the entire Sky Media portfolio including Sky Sports, Movies and Entertainment through its over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, Connected TV (CTV) and mobile offerings.

For the first time, Sky Media’s video-on-demand (VOD) inventory will be available programmatically, powered by Freewheel, giving the broadcaster enhanced access to some of the world’s most prominent brands and finest media agencies. One of the world’s largest consumer goods business received exclusive early access to the new offering.

This marks a significant expansion for The Trade Desk as the platform’s clients will now have access to ad inventory from two of the three biggest UK broadcasters – unlocking huge, highly engaged new audiences previously unavailable through digital channels.

The integration means advertisers will benefit from a simpler, easier ad-buying process with Sky Media, enjoying real time reporting, transparency of impressions, reach and frequency, as well as having access to ad frequency control and capping which is new to broadcaster video-on-demand advertising.

Phil Duffield, UK Vice President at The Trade Desk, said, “Connected TV is widely recognised as one of the most exciting developments in advertising today – now supercharged by the power of programmatic data. We are thrilled to be able to announce our latest partnership with Sky Media.

“With the help of our technology, brands can enjoy the benefits of digital on a premium channel, while broadcasters can grow revenue by learning what each impression is truly worth. This integration represents a significant expansion for The Trade Desk in the UK in terms of CTV access for our clients. With Sky, we are at the beginning of a very exciting partnership – watch this space for greater collaboration to come.”

Dev Sangani, Director of Capabilities at Sky Media, said, “We are delighted to now integrate with The Trade Desk and offer premium inventory to advertisers programmatically. The partnership will evolve to give advertisers full access to Sky Media’s portfolio of content, as well as enable buyers to reap the benefits of the targeting and flexibility of programmatic with privacy at the forefront.”