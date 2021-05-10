Papa John’s and Google Cloud expand partnership to boost customer experience tools

Pizza firm Papa John has struck a multi-year commitment with Google Cloud to add a raft of new online and data features, including providing customers with extra loyalty and delivery tracking options.

The company will expand its work with Google to migrate its data centers to Google Cloud, which will help meet a surge in demand for online ordering and delivery, and provide a foundation for ongoing innovations and improvements to the customer experience.

The expanded partnership is part of a multi-phase strategy to optimize application engineering, business operations, and customer experiences. Papa John’s selected Google Cloud for its proven expertise in supporting enterprise migrations of on-premises workloads to the cloud.

“Google Cloud continues to be a strategic and trusted partner in supporting our best-in-class digital platforms, particularly as we’ve experienced tremendous growth in consumer demand over the past year,” said Justin Falciola, Chief Technology Officer, Papa John’s International. “As one of the largest pizza delivery brands in the world, innovative technology is an essential component of our business model, allowing us to create great customer experiences and increase efficiencies throughout our restaurant operations. Migrating and transforming our infrastructure capabilities to Google Cloud will increase our speed to value for Papa John’s digital, restaurant, and corporate solutions, ultimately delivering the best experience for our customers and our team members.”

“Over the last year, retail and food services have had to adapt and shift their business strategies to a digital-first approach,” said Carrie Tharp, Vice President of Retail and Consumer, Google Cloud. “We’re in the business of helping our customers remain resilient and agile using cloud technologies, and we’re proud of the work we’re doing with Papa John’s, so it can remain focused on achieving its business goals.”

Today, Papa John’s leverages several key Google Cloud technologies, including Cloud SQL, Bigtable and BigQuery, as well as Cloud Functions, Firestore, and Kubernetes Engine.

Papa John’s is using these products to build its loyalty program, multi-channel marketing platform, eCommerce, in-store, and various other customer touchpoints, including its award-winning mobile apps. Papa John’s also moved its mapping system onto Google Maps Platform to take advantage of Google’s ability to connect geo-spatial data with enterprise and customer data, providing customers with relevant and timely information on their local restaurants and delivery orders through Papa Track.