Shutterstock launches flexible subscriptions for small businesses

Shutterstock has announced the launch of Shutterstock FLEX subscriptions, an all-inclusive, royalty-free plan to better help businesses create content.

Designed as a one-stop shop for content across multiple assets, Shutterstock Flex subscriptions will provide access to over 360 million visuals, tracks and effects for one monthly plan, at one flat fee.

Specifically tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, FLEX subscriptions provide enterprises with unparalleled flexibility. Businesses can pay by the month or save by paying up front for a year—whatever works best for organisation’s budget and business objectives.

A one-stop shop for content across multiple assets, Shutterstock FLEX Subscriptions provide access to over 360 million visuals, tracks and effects for one monthly plan, at one flat fee.

Tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, Shutterstock FLEX Subscriptions provide ultimate value with Small to XL monthly options for up to 10 users to cater to every business need. As your business needs vary over time, so does your Shutterstock FLEX Subscription. A simple credit system provides an all-in-one solution, with flexible add-ons and license features for scalable creativity.

“With the acceleration to digital, the demand for new and innovative products that meet our customers’ needs, as well as the ever changing landscape we operate in, is unparalleled,” said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. “We are committed to providing world class content to our customers globally, and with Shutterstock FLEX Subscriptions, the first of its kind, we are the first in the creative industry to offer a fully customizable subscription solution that delivers immense value.”

Shutterstock FLEX Subscriptions