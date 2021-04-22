Global increases programmatic outdoor ad inventory across UK rail and tube venues

Global is significantly increasing digital inventory available to programmatic buyers on DAX, adding the London Underground and National Rail to its programmatic platform.

The new addition of the London Underground and National Rail to the platform takes total audience impacts to 95M every week.

Global created its digital advertising exchange, DAX, in 2014 and the platform is now the world’s largest programmatic trading platform for digital audio and outdoor inventory.

The latest innovation provides programmatic access to full motion video on the London Underground and National Rail stations, for the first time.

Ollie Deane, Director of Commercial Outdoor and DAX at Global, said: “This exciting new development is another big step forward for programmatic trading across the Global Outdoor portfolio and demonstrates our continued drive to provide dynamic digital outdoor advertising at scale. For the very first time, advertisers gain programmatic access to these highly attractive environments, providing a huge opportunity for brands looking to reach valuable audiences right across the country.”

Alys Donnelly, Head of Programmatic at Kinetic Worldwide, said: “As brands look to build reach and awareness in line with the inevitable bounce-back of audiences, programmatic OOH is a powerful channel for advertisers. Global’s move to include further premium DOOH inventory on DAX creates an extremely timely proposition for digital planners looking for immediacy and accountability in the current climate.”