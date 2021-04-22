Cavai partners Orange Publishing with ‘conversational’ ad format

Adtech firm Cavai has struck a new partnership with content provider, Orange Publishing.

With more than 100 sites spanning technology, gaming, music, sports, home and lifestyle, Orage reaches more than 10 million unique users per month in the Nordic region.

Orage has newsrooms in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. In 2018, it launched Techradar.com with local content in the Nordic languages. Techradar is number one in tech news in the UK and number eight globally, with over 40 million monthly readers.

Thomas Bjällhag, Nordic Salesmanager at Orage, comments: “The ad formats that Cavai provides allow our clients to communicate with their audiences in a unique, interactive way while still on TechRadar. Visually, the ads are seamlessly integrated and almost native looking – they are clearly visible without blocking or disturbing our content interface.

“Working primarily with in-market consumers, our sites generally have high conversion rates. We are particularly excited about the eCommerce opportunities that come with our readers being able to purchase products directly within the ad,” he adds.

Tommy Torjesen, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Cavai, says: “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Orage, and have Cavai Bubble® featured across its sites. This unique format doesn’t intrude while readers engage with content, nor detract from the reading experience. Instead, it presents a familiar messaging-style format and politely invites audiences to engage in fun and informative conversational experience. We are confident it will be a great match with Orage’s passionate and engaged readers. Through this partnership, we can offer advertisers a high-engagement format in a quality context; a combination we know drives strong results.”

Cavai Bubble® has recently been nominated for The Drum’s Online Media Awards, in the “Technical Innovation of the Year Shortlist” which seeks to celebrate technology that has been applied in a way that is creative and mould-breaking.

Increasing numbers of businesses are waking up to the powers of conversational advertising to drive interactions at scale, elevating the customer experience and enabling brands to truly listen.

Cavai’s client roster includes household names such as Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, McDonalds and BMW. It works closely with publishers, brands and agencies to enable conversational experiences with its ad cloud content creation and delivery platform.

www.cav.ai