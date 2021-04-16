Samba TV partners PubMatic for programmatic TV ads

Samba TV, a provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, has struck a multi-market partnership with PubMatic, a sell-side platform for digital advertising.

Samba TV’s first-party Connected TV data will be integrated with PubMatic’s advertising platform to provide media buyers with advanced omniscreen targeting capabilities across four of Europe’s largest advertising markets: the United Kingdom., Germany, Italy, and France.

The combination of Samba TV’s first-party TV data and PubMatic’s advanced programmatic targeting capabilities provides European advertisers the ability to reach audiences based on TV viewing behaviors and drive incremental reach by targeting audiences that are not exposed to linear TV advertising.

This new offering is a tool for global advertisers who aim to optimize reach and frequency via a single, multi-market solution. In addition, advertisers will be able to deduplicate ad exposure data across linear, Connected TV, and digital channels.

“Global brands need a scalable, programmatic solution to amplify TV advertising by reaching hard-to-find audiences across all of the devices we use to watch video today,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “This partnership between Samba TV and PubMatic provides European advertisers with the opportunity to effectively reach all TV and digital audiences at scale with the confidence that our first-party TV data provides.”

“Consumers engage with content across a variety of devices, so true addressability requires omnichannel reach,” said Emma Newman, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA at PubMatic. “We are excited to partner with Samba TV to bring their linear and OTT data to our customers. By targeting these high-value segments across PubMatic’s premium digital inventory, buyers can deliver relevant ad experiences at scale, driving return on ad spend.”

“By combining Samba TV’s proprietary audiences with PubMatic’s scale and inventory quality, our European customers can now leverage comprehensive TV audience targeting essential to their omniscreen playbook,” said Samba TV SVP of Global Commercial Partnerships David Barker. “Global brands need global solutions. Our European customers can now significantly optimise reach and frequency against audiences in Europe’s four largest advertising markets.”

