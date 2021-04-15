Dennis Publishing and Taboola to reach a decade in partnership with contract renewal

Native ad firm Taboola has announced a multi-year renewal of their partnership with Dennis Publishing – the international media group with over 50 million unique users a month.

Dennis was one of the first enterprise publishers signed by Taboola in the UK in 2013, with this renewal taking the two companies to over 10 years as partners.

Dennis has a portfolio of over 30 brands operating in four areas of expertise including Current Affairs, Technology, Automotive, and Specialist and sells over 2.5 million magazines every month. Taboola has been live across eight of the publisher’s sites for several years, and this new agreement will see all eight sites renew their deal to drive affiliate revenue and engagement.

As part of the renewal, Dennis will be expanding its integration of the Taboola Feed – a seamlessly integrated infinite scroll that provides readers with personalised content for a more engaging experience, enabling monetisation of below-article placements – across additional sites. Dennis will also expand its use of Taboola’s Explore More product across its Coach Magazine, Cyclist and Expert Reviews brands. Explore More is designed to keep users visiting the publisher sites directly from social media and apps, increasing engagement. Finally, Dennis will continue to utilise Taboola’s Audience Exchange to drive traffic across its network of sites.

Dan Powell-Rees, Revenue Operations Director, Dennis said: “We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with Taboola, which has driven significant value across our sites throughout our relationship. With excellent boosts in our engagement numbers since working with Taboola, it was a completely natural decision to expand the benefits of their products across multiple sites and sectors, and extend the partnership to cover a decade of working together.”

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola said: “Dennis is an invaluable partner that keeps audiences informed through its high-caliber journalism. I’m excited to be working with the team to continue our partnership, to drive revenue and engagement.”

www.taboola.com