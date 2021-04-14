Epilepsy Society asks people to channel their inner Captain Tom to raise vital funds

UK charity, the Epilepsy Society, is asking everyone to channel their inner Captain Tom and help raise money to support people with epilepsy.

The Captain Tom 100 Challenge is a new fundraising venture inspired by the late great Sir Captain Tom Moore. His family want to mark the anniversary of his own incredible fundraising venture and at the same time celebrate what would have been his 101st birthday.

They are asking everyone to dream up a challenge around the number 100 and then do it between Friday 30 April and Monday 3 May, Captain Tom’s birthday weekend. You could sing 100 songs, walk 100 laps of your garden, bake 100 cakes – the possibilities are endless. And the family is asking people to complete the challenge to support their favourite charity.

Katrina Jones, Community Fundraising Manager at the Epilepsy Society said: “We know just how generous the local community is in supporting our charity and we are hoping that they will enjoy the opportunity to honour the memory of Captain Tom and raise money that will make a difference to the lives of people with epilepsy.

“Epilepsy is a hidden disability which affects 600,000 people in the UK, or 1 in 100 people. This means that most people will know someone with the condition but may not be aware of just what an impact seizures can have on a person’s life.

“Raising money for the Epilepsy Society will help to support our nationwide Helpline and enable our researchers to understand more about the causes of epilepsy, leading to better diagnosis and treatment.

“We are really grateful to everyone who joins us in this amazing challenge. We’re looking forward to hearing about the hundreds of ways people choose to fundraise.

You can find out how to take part in the challenge and raise money for the Epilepsy Society here:

https://epilepsysociety.org.uk/captaintom100