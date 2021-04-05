The new normal: Third of employees expected to work remotely after the pandemic

46% of organisations expect over a third of employees to work remotely after the pandemic, according to new research.

New research commissioned by Zoom from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), released today, has outlined the economic impact of remote work and video communications solutions during the pandemic.

The report, The Impact of Video Communications during COVID-19, focuses on what industries were able to pivot their business processes using communications technologies, across sectors including healthcare, education, technology and professional services. It also examines the future of work and how we can enable the ‘everywhere workforce’.

Key findings for the UK reveal:

• 46% of organisations expect over a third of employees to work remotely after the pandemic

• 57% of organisations expect approximately half of employees to use video conferencing after the pandemic

• 73% of organisations agree that their company is considering a flexible remote working model due to successful remote collaboration through video conferencing tools

• Over 87% of organisations claim that video conferencing tools will continue to be essential for business operations beyond the pandemic

• The education sector saw the greatest increase in remote work (3.3x) and use of video conferencing solutions (3.5x) during the pandemic

Zoom CTO, Brendan Ittelson, has also published a blog summarising the wider findings of the research.