Cognism partners Bombora to match intent data with prospect database

Cognism has launched the latest version of its platform, which embeds Bombora’s intent data into its sales intelligence software.

With this new functionality, revenue teams can more accurately target organisations actively looking for their products and services, increasing their chances of marketing and sales success.

Cognism provides the ability to identify key decision makers in organisations showing significant increases in intent to buy. The information is collected through Bombora’s B2B Data Cooperative (Co-op) which has over 4,000 websites, 70% of which are exclusive relationships to Bombora. The data gathered is consent-based, making it highly compliant and a perfect fit for Cognism which provides strictly GDPR compliant prospecting data.

“Bombora’s intent data shows which organisations are actively conducting research online and when research on a particular topic increases amongst a business’ activity – which goes beyond simply identifying companies generating web traffic on keywords. The resulting spike in interest around that topic indicates the prospect organisation is actively looking for a product or service,” said James Isilay, CEO, Cognism.

“The partnership between Cognism and Bombora means that sales and marketing teams can find those organisations that fit their target profile who are currently undergoing significantly increased research. Cognism dynamically enriches the intent data with the key decision makers and their contact details – allowing for cutting-edge, highly targeted prospecting.

“Because Bombora isn’t simply identifying users based on IP addresses, the solution is largely unaffected by a world that’s currently working from home. The process is entirely GDPR compliant and an enormous time-saver for sales and marketing teams building new business success.”

Intent data enables data-driven process for revenue teams and empowers them to run accurate, compliant and successful activities, prioritising high intent accounts over equally qualified prospects that don’t yet show any interest in engaging.

Charles Crnoevich, VP of Partnerships at Bombora said: “While more and more marketing and advertising capabilities can be effective with just account-level inputs, empowering sales teams will always require accurate contact data to supplement Bombora’s Company Surge intent data. We’ve had many mutual customers using our intent data with Cognism’s high-quality, global database for some time. As usual, our customers always beat me to the punch and identify the best potential partnerships. We’re thrilled to bring the seamless experience to market in a bigger way.”

Cognism with Bombora’s intent data embedded is available immediately.