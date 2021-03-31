Zoom sponsors Formula One with multi year partnership

Zoom has struck a multi-year partnership with Formula 1, as the new season started this month.

The move marks Zoom’s first major global sport sponsorship and will deliver comprehensive communications services. Providing new business and hospitality opportunities through unique live-sport experiences during and beyond the ongoing pandemic.

Across 21 races this season guests can join the Virtual Paddock Club through Zoom to experience a range of bespoke virtual hospitality offerings including live updates and insight from legends of the sport.

Also Zoom serves as the official unified communications platform of F1®, and will help the organization to achieve its sustainability goals moving forward, specifically contributing to F1’s remote operations which will reduce its carbon emissions by using virtual meetings wherever possible.

Chase Buckle, Head of Global Trends, GWI, comment on the announcement: “This is a partnership that makes sense on multiple levels. First, there’s the considerable audience overlap between Zoom and Formula 1, with as much as 41% of global Formula 1 fans using Zoom on a monthly basis. For a truly global sporting event, there’s also the fact that Zoom is now a household name in most the countries where the F1 enjoys considerable viewership. Zoom can bring a lot to the table in this partnership, particularly in terms of exclusive content and experiences. F1 fans are highly enthusiastic about getting access to exclusive content and services. They’re over 40% more likely than the average to say that this type of content would motivate them to promote a brand, and over 50% more likely to say it would increase their likelihood of purchasing a product online.”

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Zoom following our collaboration on the successful Virtual Paddock Club last year,” said Ben Pincus, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1®. “Zoom will become the official unified communications platform of Formula 1, with its services expanding across the wider business. We are excited to continue our work with Zoom and to keep innovating together.”

“We are thrilled to continue and expand our collaboration with Formula 1 into a major multi-year partnership above and beyond past activities,” said Janine Pelosi, Zoom CMO. “While the 2020 season has shown that the Virtual Paddock Club offered an engaging VIP sports experience despite the limitations set by the global pandemic, this new season provides an opportunity for a seamless hybrid model including virtual and on-site activations where the situation allows – offering the best of both worlds for enterprises and their VIPs. We’re proud to partner with F1 and use our brand and technology to shape the future of sports events while also supporting organizations on their mission to become more sustainable.”