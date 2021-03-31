Revolution Beauty celebrates inclusivity with TikTok campaign

Revolution Beauty is launching a new campaign with TikTok to celebrate diversity, inclusivity and genderless beauty with #CreatorRevolution.

Launching this Sunday, the #CreatorRevolution challenge is a modern-day beauty pageant for the digital age, focusing on celebrating on diversity, inclusivity and genderless beauty. The campaign is aimed at disrupting outdated assumptions and celebrating every definition of beauty.

Working together, Revolution Beauty and TikTok will over the next three months invite beauty creators from all walks of life to participate and show their creative flair against three distinct themes and hashtag challenges.

Running from April through to the finals in October, participants from across the globe are invited to share their take on modern-day beauty for a chance to win a $100,000 prize, create a product line with Revolution Beauty and join the TikTok Creator Marketplace.

Entrants will be selected from entries to the hashtag challenge over the next three months, judged by beauty extraordinaire and TikTok creator Abby Roberts, alongside a panel of other experts.

Adam Minto, Founder, Revolution Beauty, said: “This is a bold, disruptive campaign by Revolution Beauty that wants to celebrate a changing beauty industry. Brands in beauty need to embrace and celebrate all types of beauty with a community that cares deeply about authenticity. TikTok is the perfect platform for us to partner with to find the next generation of beauty talent and creativity, with an audience that is already out there shaping the future of our industry.”

Developed in tandem with TikTok’s Creative Lab, the campaign will begin this weekend in the UK and US with a high-impact splash by Revolution Beauty on TikTok, using TikTok’s most innovative and creative ad formats to create an immersive digital experience. This will include collaborations with creators, TopView and In-Feed Ads placements, a bespoke music track, a page in TikTok’s Discover tab, and a Branded Effect to engage and inspire beauty lovers.

It also taps into TikTok’s massive ecosystem of beauty content, with more than 42.9bn video views against the #beauty and 6.2bn video views against #beautytips.

Antonia Baildam, Beauty Brand Partnerships Lead, TikTok added: “This unique campaign takes advantage of everything TikTok has to offer – from our vibrant and diverse creator community to our innovative ad formats, sounds and creative effects – creating a truly immersive digital experience. We’re thrilled to be working with Revolution Beauty for this campaign, a brand that’s leading the charge to disrupt stereotypes and champion genderless and inclusive beauty. We can’t wait to see what our creator community to offer and the superstars this campaign unearths.”

For more information on how to take part, search for #CreatorRevolution on TikTok.