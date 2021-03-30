B2B marketing investment expected to increase in 2022

Over two thirds (68%) of respondents consider B2B marketing as ‘very important’, with most (93%) considering or already activating digital ad campaigns, according to new research.

Creative technology studio Appetite Creative Solutions, has released results from its first ever B2B Marketing Survey. With 82% of respondents viewing B2B marketing as a vital driving force for new business. Despite Covid-19, uncertainty over two thirds (65%) of marketers are looking to increase their digital marketing spend in 2021.

Key findings:

● 82% considered B2B digital marketing as a new business driver

● 65% of marketers plan to increase their B2B digital marketing spend

● 62% plan to refresh their B2B marketing strategy this year

Other media channels considered valuable for B2B marketing in 2021 include podcasts (34%), print press (28%), audio (8%) and out of home (7%).

Key areas of focus for this year delivering particular marketing value include ecommerce, strong brand identity and direct interaction with customers via social media and websites. 62% of respondents are considering a marketing strategy refresh this year, specifically looking at video (61%), social media (61%), website refresh (57%) and branding refresh (43%).

The majority (45%) of those surveyed were prepared to inject between £1,000-10,000 on their website with 19% willing to pay over £30,000.

“Our survey shows an optimism across the advertising industry and demonstrates the value of B2B marketing for new business success,” said Jenny Stanley, Managing Director at Appetite Creative.

“Looking ahead, I’m feeling positive about the opportunities digital creative companies will have this year, as more and more brands rely on high-quality, innovative and data-driven digital channels to connect with customers. My advice for those looking to bounce back from last year – is to not be afraid to take a few risks and try out new revenue streams. Our new normal is a great opportunity to push out of our comfort zone, test and learn and take new approaches.”

Source: https://www.appetitecreative.com/