Brands missing link? 52% of consumers passed on purchasing due to a poorly designed ad

More than half of consumers have been deterred from purchasing a product they might have considered otherwise because of a poorly designed ad, according to new research.

The research, from software company Celtra, reveals that consumer opinions about cohesive branding being a leading factor to an improved customer experience.

Conducted by Dynata, a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers finds that 85% of shoppers are more likely to trust a brand with high-quality and well-designed ads.

“Personalization might be everywhere – but what really matters to people is brand and design. It doesn’t pay off to chase the right message at the right time and place if you’re sacrificing your bigger brand and design story,” said Eli Chapman SVP, Enterprise Strategy at Celtra.

Branding impacts sales with more than half (52%) of consumers reporting they have been deterred from purchasing a product they might have considered buying otherwise because of a poorly designed ad. The same is true for branding consistency as 74% of consumers are more likely to be loyal to a company with consistent, high-quality branding in creative content. To meet these branding expectations, design, marketing, and creative teams need to leverage automation software to multiply creative volume and variety, go to market faster, and maintain pixel-perfection as well as brand consistency across 100s or even 1000s of creative assets.

The survey also finds diversity and representation matter in ads with 60% of consumers being more likely to purchase goods from brands that use diverse models and themes in creative content. Beyond that 54% of consumers are more likely to purchase goods from brands that use models/themes in creative content that look like them. Designers can rethink their production workflows to shift from expensive manual production to automation so that they can free up time and budget to focus on ideas that promote inclusion.

