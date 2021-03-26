Sleeping habits: 23% of Brits shop in bed

With mobile usage on the rise, 23% of Brits now admit to using their smartphone to shop while in bed, according to new research.

The study, from experience analytics Contentsquare, was released to coincide with ‘World Sleep Day’ this month.

The research, which surveyed over 1,000 UK consumers, found that 21% of Brits sleep with their mobile phones, and that 19% have dreams about shopping — 4% have even dreamt about their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the shift to remote work means that a third (33%) of Brits have been working from their beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile has made its way into more than just our beds — a fifth (20%) of Brits say they shop on their smartphones while eating, and 11% have shopped while talking to friends online. 1 in 7 Brits (14%) even admit to shopping on the toilet.

Long considered the ‘on-the-go’ device, mobile is now the preferred way for consumers to interact with brands. After analyzing 20 billion web sessions, Contentsquare found that mobile traffic grew by +16% in 2020, and that smartphones drive almost two-thirds (64%) of all web traffic today.

“The key to maximizing your mobile strategy is to deliver a customer experience that matches your audience’s goals,” said Niki Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at Contentsquare. “A consumer shopping in bed has a different mindset to someone browsing on a desktop, and these seemingly subtle differences can have a huge impact on how they convert. Retailers should anchor their data and personalisation strategies to their customers’ objectives and expectations, and mobile today is at the heart of both.”