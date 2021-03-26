Matterkind hires Adnami to deliver programmatically ads across Nordic markets

Danish tech company Adnami, which specialises in programmatic, high-impact advertising solutions, has signed a partnership with Matterkind to help the activation intelligence company optimise campaigns across all four Nordic markets – Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Working together as strategic partners, Adnami and Matterkind will create lifetime customer value across addressable activations with high-impact formats which cut through in a fragmented media landscape, delivering better outcomes for a range of businesses.

Simon Kvist Gaulshøj, CEO of Adnami says: “We can’t wait to work with Matterkind to ensure its clients in the Nordics can leverage our high-impact formats to deliver market-leading creativity and effectiveness. With increasing addressable activation opportunities globally, this agreement will enable us to work together to take ground-breaking advertising solutions to key markets.”

Christopher Fernadez, Managing Director Nordics, Matterkind adds: “What the programmatic landscape has been missing are scalable high impact solutions. In the past, each publisher has had their own specs and planning scaled high impact campaigns has not been cost efficient from a production perspective. Adnami solves this. This combined with our addressable media solutions will allow us to provide even more impactful campaigns for a range of forward-thinking brands.”

Adnami is currently scaling its business and has significant international growth plans. Launched in 2017, and with offices in Copenhagen and Stockholm, it has grown consistently through the pandemic, with clients across all verticals enjoying the benefits of its products and services, which are designed to deliver greater value, transparency and control in advertising. Every month, thousands of campaigns run through Adnami’s solution – for clients such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Red Bull.

Matterkind forms part of IPG. Its addressable media activation solution leverages Acxiom’s data, increasing performance across channels. Previously known as Cadreon, it operates in over 70 markets worldwide, with clients including Amazon, Emirates, American Express, BMW, J &J, Carlsberg, Lego, and Spotify.