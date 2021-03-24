Rakuten Advertising tackles wasted advertising spend with new campaign

The guide, titled “Connecting in the Moment”, describes how audiences go through their daily lives experiencing a collection of different “Moments”. It uses this as a lens to discuss topics including:

• How to find a Moment and smartly spend your advertising resource.

• Understanding the psychology of a Moment and how to appeal to the audience’s unique context.

• Locating the difference in approach between emotional and rational brands.

• Leveraging Moments across Rakuten Advertising platforms – Viki, Viber, Rakuten France and Rakuten TV.

“Following the most challenging year on record, advertisers are in a tough spot. The pressure is on for advertisers to ensure that their budgets deliver the optimal ROI, as they try to recover in a post-pandemic landscape. The good news is that we’re seeing the revival in certain sectors and now is the time for advertisers to evolve their thinking when it comes to reaching their audience, particularly as the continuing evolution of browser privacy means that effective online behavioural targeting is likely to become harder and harder.” commented Nick Fletcher, SVP Northern Europe, Rakuten Advertising.

“Taking a Moments-first approach to advertising will tackle the issue of wasted advertising budget head-on. We’re encouraging brands to rethink how to engage audiences, applying more contextual understanding of the audience to their advertising strategies. Connecting ads with the audience while they’re in the right frame of mind – in the right Moment – will ensure the advert lands with impact, increasing the likelihood of direct action being taken.”

A ‘Moment’ is defined as what people do throughout their days and evenings – be it watching TV with family; messaging friends; contributing to discussions on the latest Asian content; or browsing the internet for a gift for a loved one.

