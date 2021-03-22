Bauer Media Audio launches ad network across Nordic regions

European commercial broadcaster Bauer Media Audio is launching a new digital audio advertising network across the Nordics.

Bauer Audiostream provides advertisers with a transparent and brand safe environment with the combined expertise of leading audio publishers to offer data-led digital audio advertising at scale.

In one place, Bauer Audiostream offers advertisers seamless access to the extensive audiences of leading and loved audio brands spanning listening to connected live radio, online-only stations, and on-demand podcasts. Powered by technology, advertisers will be able to access inventory served by Targetspot, and highly ranked podcast network Wondery.

Also included are Bauer Media Audio’s RadioPlay online service, offering much-loved radio brands including Denmark’s Radio 100, Sweden’s Mix Megapol, Finland’s Radio Nova and Norway’s Radio Norge, and Podplay, one of the largest podcast providers across the Nordics.

With this launch Bauer Audiostream’s combined digital audio inventory commands a reach of over 2 million consumers weekly in the Nordics, with inventory available for both direct and programmatic campaigns.

Jan Kumlin, Director of digital advertising technology , Bauer Media Audio, commented: “Bauer Audiostream provides a transparent and brand safe environment and combines the expertise of leading audio publishers to offer data-led digital audio advertising at scale. This enhances opportunities for advertisers and complements our leading radio business of 55 million weekly listeners across Europe, meaning we can offer the best of broadcast advertising and the advantages of digital targeting”.