TikTok expands brand safety partnership with OpenSlate

TikTok and OpenSlate have expanded a brand safety solution to new markets across the globe.

OpenSlate is a provider of brand safety providing third party independent measures to ensure a positive and safe environment. The new deal with TikTok takes the service to brands advertising on TikTok in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Previously only available in the US, the TikTok brand safety solution, verified by OpenSlate, ensures ads are delivered in a brand-safe environment by applying OpenSlate ratings pre-campaign and then sharing video-level reporting to confirm the outcome. This partnership provides advertisers with the greatest degree of transparency and the confidence of working with a third-party lens.

“What appeals most to advertisers about TikTok is that it is a creative, authentic, and joyful platform with a highly engaged community where brands are an important part of the experience. We want our partners to be their authentic selves on the platform and that means they need to trust where their videos are seen,” said Kris Boger, Head of Product Marketing, Europe at TikTok. “We are deeply committed to growing the ecosystem so that our partners have the tools and resources they need to understand and feel fully confident in our platform’s protections. Through this partnership, advertisers can feel confident that their ads are served alongside brand-safe content.”

“OpenSlate is delighted to expand our TikTok coverage to Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom,” said Mike Henry, CEO of OpenSlate. “Our independent ratings are built to provide local and global marketers with confidence in the brand safety of the TikTok environment.”