Inskin unveils new conversational advertising feature with Cavai

Conversational advertising platform, Cavai, has struck a new partnership with Inskin, a provider of high impact digital display advertising.

The partnership enables Cavai’s conversational advertising solution to be integrated seamlessly with Inskin’s high-impact ads and will complement existing digital campaigns and formats while also enabling customers to buy products directly in the ad.

As several research studies have proven, the more attention gained by a brand’s advertising, the more likely the brand is to see an uptick in brand metrics and conversions.

Dan Jones, Cavai’s Commercial Director UK, comments: “In line with Cavai’s strategic objective of being able to deliver conversational advertising solutions across the entire display ecosystem, we have struck a tech-partnership with Inskin, the high impact partner of choice for several agency groups in the UK and across EMEA.

“We are delighted that our conversational functionality will be integrated into its all-screen solutions. This partnership provides opportunities for conversations between brand and user to be delivered in the upper-funnel. It provides consumers with the ability to have a one-to-one interaction in an eye-catching setting with a brand with which they want to engage.”

Over the past year Inskin has rolled out several new features within its formats to aid online browsing and purchasing, such as Shoppable Skins.

This latest partnership with Cavai demonstrates a continued dedication to providing brands with new opportunities for engagement through digital display, at a time where global online activity has increased substantially.

Inskin’s Commercial Director, EMEA, Julia Burton Brown adds: “Our high impact advertising solutions offer an unparalleled level of engagement and have proven highly successful during the past year for many retail brands. We are delighted to partner with Cavai and subsequently add a new and exciting solution to our existing array of features and formats.”

