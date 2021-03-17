Xandr and Integral Ad Science offer contextual ad tools for brands

Available globally, advertisers using the Invest DSP can access IAS’s curated list of 300+ contextual segments to target suitable content and optimise their programmatic campaigns on a pre-bid basis.

“Programmatic growth continues to surpass expectations, and by partnering with Xandr we’re helping more advertisers achieve even stronger results for their campaigns with the latest contextual tools,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. “Context has never been more relevant for marketers in the current ad landscape, and now they have more control to ensure the most suitable contextual adjacencies for their campaigns directly within the Xandr’s Invest DSP.”

A recent IAS study showed that 80% of consumers find ad messages related to adjacent content impact their perception of the brand. With Context Control, IAS offers programmatic buyers within Xandr’s Invest DSP unprecedented precision to target content that is contextually relevant to their campaigns and avoid content that is unsuitable for their brand, all while achieving the necessary scale. These tools are initially available for campaigns in English, German, Italian, and Spanish, with additional languages coming soon. This integration expands on IAS and Xandr’s existing relationship which includes brand safety, fraud, and viewability controls.

“We see more marketers leaning into contextual targeting and avoidance today, which makes our expanded work with IAS all the more relevant,” said Dylan McBride, VP, global partnerships, Xandr. “Our advertisers are looking for the transparency and controls to run their campaigns alongside trusted content, and that’s exactly what IAS provides.”

