Publisher Reach partners with BlueVenn to boost to customer value strategy

Reach has signed a three-year agreement with data specialist BlueVenn, which will see the publisher adopt BlueVenn’s award-winning Customer Data Platform and CRM software.

The announcement comes on the back of Reach releasing its full year results for 2020 earlier this week, where it detailed the next phase of its Customer Value Strategy.

In 2020 this customer-centric approach generated a 32% increase in worldwide page views across its online portfolio. Looking forward, Reach will focus on developing further engagement and loyalty to its 9 national titles and over 110 regional titles and 70+ websites, as well as offering more targeted and relevant advertising campaigns to brands and agencies.

In December the company launched the ReachID which enables a unified view of customer behaviour across its websites. The deal with BlueVenn is aimed at accelerating the development of customer journey modelling and to further enhance its own customer relationship management. This will drive further customer insights to support product development as well as supporting more targeted and relevant advertising campaigns.

Maureen McDonagh, Chief Customer Officer of Reach plc, said:“Last year Reach made huge strides in strengthening its customer relationships, with 5.8 million customers now registered with us and thousands more joining by the day. Our next step will be to fine-tune how we use this data, and gain even deeper insight into our customers.

“BlueVenn’s market-leading platform will allow us to give our readers more of what they want and keep them coming back to us time and time again.”

Steve Klin, Chief Executive Officer of BlueVenn, added: “BlueVenn has a track record of driving success for large media companies, so we’re excited to partner with Reach, to help them commercialise the data and insights that are being delivered through the Customer Value Strategy. Our customer journey platform will enable them to benefit from our experience and leverage our data and analytical capabilities to create richer relationships than ever before.”