Pandora teams with GoInstore to recreate luxury personalised shopping experiences online

Retail technology company Go Instore today announces its partnership with Pandora to launch Remote Shopping Assistant, a live video service designed to replicate personalised, luxury in-store shopping experiences.

The Remote Shopping Assistant service, powered by Go Instore, empowers store staff to deliver an enhanced digital experience and guide customers through their buying journey as they look to make considered purchasing decisions from the comfort of their own home.

The service recreates the high-quality personal shopping experiences associated with the Pandora brand by allowing shoppers to have instant live video consultations with a Pandora sales assistant. The Go Instore add to basket feature means store staff can put items directly into shopping carts while consumers continue to browse the site for other products.

“Demand for live video and personalised digital shopping experiences has accelerated during the last year as consumers were forced to shop solely online. Our data shows how well the service has been received by consumers with a 92% customer satisfaction rate.

Brands like Pandora have led the charge in responding to change, and now other retailers must ensure they are adjusting to new consumer behaviours.” said Andre Hordagoda, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Go Instore.

“The additional add to basket feature optimises the live video service and enhances the entire online customer journey. It also significantly increases basket sizes at checkout and means shoppers are 133% more likely to make a purchase compared to the standalone live video feature,” added Hordagoda.

“No two jewellery shopping journeys are the same. We want to deliver a highly personalised experience to our digital customers at every step of their purchasing journey. Since it launched, shoppers are enjoying our Remote Shopping Assistant service as it averages a 94% customer satisfaction score. Remote Shopping Assistant is also increasing our UK conversion rates so our digital investment is really paying off,” said Ian Russell, Digital Delivery Director at Pandora.

Pandora Remote Shopping Assistant is available in the UK, across mainland Europe, in Hong Kong and the US.

