‘Grey roots are no big deal’ and ‘school maths is hard’: 30 things Brits have learned from lockdown

Having grey roots is no big deal, primary school maths is harder than it looks, a cup of tea really does make things better and our NHS is the best in the world, have emerged among a list of 30 things brits have learned over the last year, according to a new study.

Researchers polled the nation to discover the life lessons we have learned during the challenges of the last twelve months, with as many as 95 percent agreeing that recent events have taught them many valuable lessons.

But the importance of family emerged as the most important, with almost half (46 percent) claiming they now truly appreciate their loved ones.

To appreciate the simple things in life (37 percent), the importance of nature (29 percent), that it is OK to ask for help (28 percent) and that kids are more resilient than you think (32 percent) also made the list.

You do not have to wear make up every day (18 percent), cutting hair is harder than it looks (18 percent), and the sheer JOY of leftover lunches (10 percent) also made the top 30 list.

Almost a quarter of the parents surveyed (24 percent) agreed that they now appreciate just how hard teachers and nursery staff

work.More than half (57 percent) were happy they had got to know their children better during their time together.

While nine in ten admit the trials and tribulations of the last year have given them a completely different perspective regarding the world around them.

Other lockdown life lessons that emerged from the research include how to wash your hands properly (23 percent), the importance of telling people you love them (27 percent) and to not take anything for granted (38 percent).

Deena Billings, early years expert at Busy Bees which commissioned the poll, said: “With the end of lockdown restrictions in sight, our research reflects upon the lessons we’ve learnt over the last year. Families have spent more quality time together than ever, and it is lovely to see a large majority of them have rediscovered the beauty of the small things in our daily lives, from baking together to getting back to nature. Many have experienced home-schooling for the first time and the challenges that come with it, highlighting just how hard teachers and nursery staff work.

“Since our nurseries reopened to the wider community in the summer last year, we have been able to provide support and structure to young children, giving them opportunities to learn, reunite with friends and make new ones in a safe environment, while providing consistent support to their families. We want to ensure we keep giving children the very best start in life – we can’t wait to welcome new families and give them a private tour of their local nursery safely.”

TOP 30 LESSONS WE HAVE LEARNED OVER THE PAST 12 MONTHS

1. The importance of family – 46 percent

2. Our NHS is the best in the world – 40 percent

3. To not take anything for granted – 38 percent

4. To appreciate the simple things in life – 37 percent

5. Kindness goes a long way – 34 percent

6. Kids are more resilient than you think – 32 percent

7. Online shopping is a god-send – 31 percent

8. The importance of freedom – 30 percent

9. The importance of nature – 29 percent

10. That it is ok to ask for help – 28 percent

11. That we can get through anything if we stick together – 27 percent

12. Family film nights are essential – 27 percent

13. Friendships mean everything – 27 percent

14. The importance of telling people you love them – 27 percent

15. To slow down – 26 percent

16. That patience really is a virtue – 25 percent

17. How hard teachers and nursery staff work – 24 percent

18. How to wash your hands properly – 23 percent

19. That leggings are a wardrobe essential – 22 percent

20. To not sweat the small stuff – 21 percent

21. A cup of tea really does make things better – 21 percent

22. Primary school maths is harder than it looks – 21 percent

23. It is possible to watch more than one Netflix series at once – 21 percent

24. You do not have to wear make up every day – 18 percent

25. Cutting hair is harder than it looks – 18 percent

26. You do not need to be in the office to be productive – 17 percent

27. The joy of leftover lunches – 10 percent

28. Having grey roots is no big deal – 9 percent

29. The beauty of birdsong – 9 percent

30. How to make perfect roast potatoes – 7 percent