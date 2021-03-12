Cadbury launches ‘Worldwide Hide’ easter egg hunt campaign

Cadbury and VCCP have launched ‘Cadbury Worldwide Hide’ – a virtual Easter egg hiding experience where consumers can hide an Easter egg anywhere in the world for someone they love.

Using Google Maps Street View, the hider can hide an easter egg anywhere in the world and then share a personalised clue with a loved one to help them find their egg. The recipient will then be sent the clues to help them find the virtual Easter Egg. The hider has two options; to either purchase one of four Cadbury Easter Eggs from our special Cadbury Worldwide Hide range that their seeker will physically receive once they’ve found the egg online or they can choose to simply hide a virtual Easter egg for free for a loved one to find.

Generosity is at the heart of Cadbury’s brand, and Easter is our opportunity to show that there’s a glass and a half in everyone. As we enter the second year of our campaign ‘Show you care, hide it’, we are flipping the Easter ritual on its head and showing that the generous act is in hiding an egg for someone you love.

Physical connection has been restricted by the global pandemic and that’s why this year’s Easter campaign sets out to connect people across the UK through the power of generosity.

Cadbury was founded in 1824 – but nearly 200 years of history hasn’t stopped the brand from adopting new technologies to bring people closer together through the nation’s favourite chocolate.

VCCP worked arm in arm with its Customer Experience (CX) team to build the Cadbury Worldwide Hide platform to bring the vision of a virtual hide and seek to life. Following a user-centred approach, the team mapped each point of the user journey. The CX team integrated several platforms across CRM, e-commerce and fulfilment in order to design a seamless end-to-end journey. Using cutting edge technology, including the latest scalable cloud technology, VCCP built an experience that will immerse the public in the Easter spirit.

The campaign will span TV, VOD, social, digital, OOH, PR, in-store and online.

Media is planned and bought by Carat. Consumer PR is managed by Golin. Community Management is managed by ELVIS.

Markéta Kristlová, Senior Brand Manager Easter UK, Mondelēz International said:

“This year, we felt it was important for us to create something that would help people feel close, even when they cannot be together. There is something so generous in taking the time to hide an egg at Easter and we wanted to capture that in a way everyone could do. With travel restricted for a lot of us, the Cadbury WorldWide Hide takes the usual garden egg hunt and helps you travel the world in search of the Iconic Purple Cadbury Egg, hidden somewhere that is meaningful to you and the hider. We can’t wait to share it with everyone and make people feel a little more connected however far apart they may be this Easter.”

Chris Birch & Jonny Parker, Creative Directors at VCCP said about the work “We are thrilled to once again share the wholesomeness and importance of the Cadbury brand with this new work. We’re so pleased to be able to play a role in bringing people together in a safe way during this time. The Cadbury brand has long been synonymous with Easter and we’re grateful to be given the freedom to shift that association online and help put the generosity back into Easter.”

Mark Sweatman, Head of Technology at VCCP CX said “It’s been great to be involved in the project from the start and it has allowed us to bring a little bit of magic back to Easter. We’ve used cutting edge technology to create a brand new platform that immerses the public into a unique hide & seek experience using Google Maps Street View. Working closely with Cadbury and their partners, we developed a scalable cloud platform that ensures a seamless user experience whether you’re taking part for fun, or buying an egg for your loved one. In a time when travel is severely curtailed, we hope this allows the public a little bit of nostalgia and escapism, while showing they care”

The Cadbury Worldwide Hide platform can be accessed here