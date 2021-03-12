80% of Brits ‘think they could react quicker than a driverless car

The question is, is the public ready to trust driverless cars? Vanarama surveyed 1,000 members of the British public to find out.

Key Findings

• 73% of the UK public wouldn’t feel safe in a driverless car in 2021

• Only 13% would trust a driverless car to take their children to school unattended

• A third of the UK public would never trust a driverless car

• 9 out of 10 believe that UK roads ultimately aren’t ready for driverless cars

Despite the promise of the technology to be able to think faster than their human occupants and spot possible danger within a microsecond, motorists still aren’t sold.

A surprising 79% of people believe that they would be able to respond to danger quicker than the car.

77% of Brits, however, did admit that they would eventually trust a driverless car, depending on how long they have been on the roads, but with more than 50% of them not trusting driverless cars to go over 30mph, we certainly won’t be getting anywhere fast!

