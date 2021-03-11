Creative agency Rise at Seven expands to US

Sheffield and London based search agency, Rise at Seven, have now expanded to the US, with plans to open Chicago office.

Founded in June 2019 by Carrie Rose and Stephen Kenwright, the agency are now registered in the state of Illinois and have made their first US hire, with plans to open their first American office and further expand the stateside team in Chicago this year.

The agency has grown 300% during lockdown and in less than two years, Rise at Seven has grown to 60 members of staff across Sheffield, London, Spain and the US and continues to rapidly hire to meet the demand of their extensive client profile.

Some of the clients currently on their roster include Pretty Little Thing, Playstation, GAME, Made.com, Parkdean Resorts, Cath Kidston and GoCompare. As well as a rapidly expanding portfolio of US brands including the US arm of PrettyLittleThing, Career Builder, DailyFX and Tech Radar.

Currently offering SEO, content, digital PR and creative services, Rise at Seven’s rapid expansion has seen them create two office spaces in Sheffield city centre and a London office space in the works, alongside its upcoming Chicago office.

Carrie Rose, Co-Founder of Rise at Seven and recently named Rising Star at the 2020 International Content Marketing Awards, said: “Through our work with global brands in the UK and Europe, we have naturally gained traction in the US, and our plans for growth there are ambitious. With a third of our client base now US clients, we have plans to super-charge our work in America to build reputation, grow rapidly as we have in the UK and expand our offering. Once work commences, I plan to move out there myself to develop Rise at Seven operationally and culturally, ensuring our values aren’t lost in translation overseas.

“Chicago is the perfect place to start building Rise at Seven in America. We have a huge client base already there, will be neighbouring with plenty of brand headquarters and have well-connected staff already in the pipeline. We chose Chicago over New York – where competition is high, it’s costly, and hiring is a real challenge – as finding talented, passionate and enthusiastic people who match our brand values is key for Rise at Seven.”

Recently, Rise at Seven was named as a TikTok partner to create social campaigns for disrupter brands and has been accredited as one of The Best Places to Work in the UK in 2021. They also announced this month that they would be offering students in the UK (who aren’t currently getting their full university experience due to the pandemic) a role in the team and their accommodation paid back.

