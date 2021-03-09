Top tips: How Apple’s iOS 14 release affects advertisers

This month, Apple announced changes with iOS 14 that will affect tracking conversion events from ad tools such as Facebook pixel. Olivia Webster at Jaywing looks at the latest iOS update and how it will affect advertisers.

In line with the release of its iOS 14 update, Apple announced new policies that change the way the operating system allows apps to collect and use data.

As the changes are focused on the use of apps, it is app installs and in-app event campaigns that are most heavily affected. But as Facebook and Instagram (and other social networks) are apps too, it also has a knock-on effect for web-based campaigns.

The main takeaway from this update is that it affects the way we collect and use data within these platforms.

Among other changes users will be able to opt in or out of tracking and, even for those that opt in, only a limited number of events can be tracked. Additionally, social platforms will have access to less data as user-level reporting will not be supported, and there will be a 24 to 48-hour delay before events are passed back to the platform.

This is likely to impact campaigns in the following ways:

• Fewer reported conversions

• Opted-in users can only be tracked through eight events per domain

• Opted-out users can only be tracked for one event

• Custom audience sizes will reduce (this may affect lookalike audiences and exclusions)

• Platform auctions could become more expensive

• Default attribution window will change to a 7-day post-click and 28-day attribution is no longer supported

• Reporting limitations such as delayed reporting, modelled results and age, gender, region and placements breakdowns will become unavailable

Like with any new update, more will become clear as time goes on. For now, however, here are the key actions to take to help you adapt:

1. Verify your website domain – Make sure within these platforms your website domain is verified. This can usually be found in business settings and under brand safety.

1. Choose the top eight events – Select the top eight events you wish to track based on your KPIs and potentially future campaigns e.g. page view, add to cart, purchase, lead, etc.

2. Rank events in order – After choosing your final eight, rank these in order of importance based on current campaigns and key information you want or need to track.

By Olivia Webster

Programmatic & Paid Social Specialist

Jaywing