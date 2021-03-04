Kantar boosts frequency of consumer survey to respond to market need

Kantar has announced its Great Britain TGI consumer survey is moving to a monthly data release to meet demand from media agencies, brands and media owners for faster but also in-depth insight into consumer behaviour during the pandemic.

The UK’s largest evidence-based insights and consulting company has initiated this change to support clients as they navigate the fast-evolving media and marketing landscape, investing in more frequently updated data to help address a variety of challenges.

The Great Britain TGI consumer survey acts as the industry currency for media planning and selling, used daily by hundreds of media agencies, brands and media owners. TGI data gives a detailed picture of consumers’ day-to-day behaviours, attitudes and media consumption.

With over 38,000 data points for each TGI respondent and the survey based on a representative sample of 24,000 respondents each year, this comprises an almost limitless number of insights into consumer behaviour and characteristics.

The switch to monthly data is one of several ways Kantar is enhancing the TGI offer to meet evolving demands for consumer insight. This includes agile options to integrate clients’ own questions and data variables into TGI to create unique, tailored datasets. Kantar also uses TGI data to define ready-made and bespoke audiences for online activation as a robust means for marketers and brands to effectively implement online campaigns.

Mark Inskip, CEO UK & Ireland of Kantar’s Media Division, comments: “Kantar’s TGI consumer data is the industry’s go-to media planning and selling currency. With marketers and advertisers taking stock of the impact of the pandemic on consumer behaviour, increasing the frequency with which we refresh our data allows a greater degree of forensic analysis of fast-changing trends while safeguarding what makes us unique – the quality and breadth of our data.”

Stuart Hall, Managing Partner, Product, at GroupM and TGI client, comments: “Our clients trust us to plan and deliver campaigns that maximise their ROI. Achieving that means leveraging the detailed insights that TGI offers to tap into what consumers are really thinking, feeling and doing. The new monthly pulse will give us extra agility, ensuring our campaigns continue to outperform the rest and that we are abreast of the latest trend data in uncertain times.”