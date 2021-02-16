LG partners SpotX to deliver programmatic ads to smart TVs

SpotX has struck a partnership with LG Electronics to serve as the primary supply-side platform (SSP) throughout the US, EMEA, and Latin America.

SpotX is also providing LG with demand facilitation services to connect media buyers with the premium over-the-top video inventory available on LG smart TVs and will give buyers the ability to purchase that inventory programmatically through the SpotX platform or the demand-side platform (DSP) of their choice.

With over 120 million LG smart TVs activated globally and streaming viewing continuing to grow, LG is primed to elevate its advertising business as it readies for increased programmatic executions.

“This global partnership signifies a growing trend of device manufacturers recognizing the power of owning the glass to not only manage content distribution and access but also aggregate unique audience data,” said Léon Siotis, President, EMEA at SpotX. “LG is in the best position possible right now to make the leap and expand its advertising business with programmatic, and we’re excited to collaborate with the team in any way possible.”

“LG plays a major role in unlocking free news and entertainment programming options for our viewers,” said Matt Durgin, LG Electronics USA’s Senior Director North America Smart TV Partnerships “In 2020, we saw more than 300% growth in streaming hours on LG Channels. Through our collaboration with SpotX, we can provide media buyers with a new option to unlock these highly engaged audiences on our premium Smart TVs.”