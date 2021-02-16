AppsFlyer launches ‘predictive analytics’ tool to help brands navigate Apple’s new privacy rules

AppsFlyer has announced the upcoming launch of PredictSK, a new predictive analytics solution that will be a part of its robust SKAdNetwork suite, SK360.

The new product will be available after Apple will start enforcing its AppTrackingTransparency framework in early spring. The SK360 suite will continue to support the ecosystem throughout Apple’s upcoming privacy updates.

Networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Snap, ironSource and dozens of others have already signed on to ensure that relevant data such as postbacks and conversion value schemas are seamlessly delivered to AppsFlyer and any chosen partners

SKAdNetwork is about to become a major part of campaign measurement and optimization on iOS, following Apple’s latest privacy changes. This deterministic attribution framework provides advertisers with some data on their iOS campaigns, and while Apple has been continuously making updates to improve its offering to advertisers and app developers, it also introduces critical limitations.

To equip advertisers with the ability to continue driving positive results and accurately enhance their campaigns, AppsFlyer has added a new suit to its set of iOS 14 solutions – SK360. This comprehensive suite of tools enables brands to configure and optimize their conversion value, validate their data & keep it fraud free, and integrate with their choice of partners, all through a dedicated, centralized analytics dashboard. Networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Snap, ironSource and dozens of others have already signed on to ensure that relevant data such as postbacks and conversion value schemas are seamlessly delivered to AppsFlyer and any chosen partners.

“We’ve been working closely with AppsFlyer to deliver a fully operational plug-and-play SKAdNetwork solution in record time,” said Liwei Chen, Staff Product Manager, Twitter. “The solution was designed together to validate all advertisers’ needs from SKAdNetwork are met: data trust, granularity, optimization and measurement. This is another exciting step for advertisers, delivering upon our promise of helping drive business success while maximizing end-user privacy.”

PredictSK, AppsFlyer’s predictive analytics solution for SKAdNetwork will be officially rolled out later this year, in line with Apple’s ATT enforcement, as part of the company’s SK360 suite. One of SKAdNetwork’s limitations is the very short window advertisers are expected to rely on for measuring campaign performance. With only 24 hours of user activity to work with, optimization is nearly impossible. With PredictSK, advertisers will be able to leverage early signals of engagement (first 24-72 hours) to predict long-term campaign performance. PredictSK puts mobile attribution in SKAdNetwork on ‘auto-pilot’, removing the measurement and timing barriers and allowing advertisers to maintain and strengthen their competitive edge in this new reality.

“Since the very beginning, AppsFlyer has been leading iOS 14 innovation, with full transparency to us about the solutions as they became available, “said Dmitry Pinchuk, VP Marketing, SocialPoint. “As a privacy-oriented brand, it was imperative to us that we get on board with the new privacy features for iOS 14. AppsFlyer has helped us understand the new rules, workarounds and successfully drive marketing success.”

“Our guiding star has been and always will be the advertisers’ needs,” said Barak Witowski, Vice President, Core Product, AppsFlyer. “As part of our holistic set of iOS solutions, AppsFlyer’s SK360 suite will empower brands to eliminate the uncertainty brought on by limited data availability and limited measurement capabilities, while maintaining end user privacy, by combining multiple solutions for maximum coverage. Moreover, PredictSK will enable measurement across all user events to quickly and accurately predict user LTV, helping advertisers save precious time and money. With SK360, Advertisers can stay in the driver’s seat while complying with the strictest privacy requirements.”