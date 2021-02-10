Social commerce on the rise: Shopify expands Shop Pay in-stream payments process to Facebook and Instagram

Shopify has partnered with Facebook to expand its payment option, Shop Pay, to all Shopify merchants selling across both Facebook and Instagram.

This is the first time Shop Pay will be made available outside of Shopify’s own platform, and represents a significant expansion for the e-commerce platform’s payments technology.

In a statement, Shopify: “We’re expanding Shop Pay – the fastest and most secure way to shop online – to all Shopify merchants selling on Facebook and Instagram. With Shop Pay now available as a fast and secure payment option on Facebook, people also get access to industry-leading order tracking and carbon offsets from their deliveries.”

Prior to this launch, Facebook’s platform has been one of Shopify’s most popular sales and marketing channels for merchants.

How it works

The new process will add Shopify Pay as a payment option in the check-out process on Facebook.

Consumers on Instagram and Facebook will see Shop Pay as a payment option in Facebook Pay. Shop Pay pre-populates their details and speeds them through a way to pay on the internet, directly on Instagram and Facebook.

The move could become a lure for more retailers to create their Facebook and Instagram shops, checkout on Shop Pay is 70% faster than a typical checkout, while it also sees a 1.72x higher conversion rate, according to Shopify. It also offers order tracking.

At the beginning of the pandemic last year (March through April 2020), marketing on Facebook and Instagram via Shopify’s channel integration saw 36% growth in monthly active users, and that trend continues to rise.

Today, Shop Pay’s payment option is used by a number of top direct-to-consumer and newer brands, including Allbirds, Kith, Beyond Yoga, Kylie Cosmetics, Jonathan Adler, Loeffler Randall, Blueland and others.

Over 40 million buyers now regularly use Shop Pay at these merchants and others on Shopify’s platform to complete their purchases.

